A robbery is Waterloo has police looking for two suspects.

Waterloo Regional Police say a man was robbed while walking near Columbia and Albert streets around 1:15 a.m. Thursday.

They say the victim was not injured by his two attackers, but he was robbed of his phone and wallet.

The suspects are described as being thin black men, who are believed to be about 20 years old. One of them was wearing a grey hoodie.

Both men were last seen headed toward Seagram Drive.