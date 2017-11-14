Featured
Man killed after car hits wheelchair identified
Police investigate a fatal collision between a car and a wheelchair at Gordon Street and Poppy Drive in Guelph on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, November 14, 2017 11:03AM EST
Guelph Police have identified the man killed last week when a car hit his wheelchair in the city’s south end.
The crash happened on November 9 at the intersection of Gordon Street and Poppy Drive around 6 p.m.
According to police, the 63-year-old man in the wheelchair was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The driver of the car, a 45-year-old man from Burlington, was not hurt.
The 63-year-old man has been identified as James Holliday of Guelph.
Police say a final determination on any charges has not been made.