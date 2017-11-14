

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police have identified the man killed last week when a car hit his wheelchair in the city’s south end.

The crash happened on November 9 at the intersection of Gordon Street and Poppy Drive around 6 p.m.

According to police, the 63-year-old man in the wheelchair was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the car, a 45-year-old man from Burlington, was not hurt.

The 63-year-old man has been identified as James Holliday of Guelph.

Police say a final determination on any charges has not been made.