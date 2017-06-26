

CTV Kitchener





A 56-year-old man has died after his motorcycle ended up in a ditch on Sunday evening.

Police said the man was travelling eastbound on Highway 3 near Crown Road around 5 p.m.

“He lost control, entered the ditch and subsequently struck a gas line,” said Const. Ed Sanchuk with the Ontario Provincial Police.

Police said the man was thrown from his bike. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he was later pronounced dead.

The man’s name has not been released.