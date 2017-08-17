Featured
Man charged with making bomb threat at Walmart
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 17, 2017 4:37PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 17, 2017 4:38PM EDT
A Walmart store was evacuated Thursday morning after a man called Woodstock Police claiming he had a bomb.
When the man was asked his name he ended the call.
Shoppers and employees were asked to leave the store while police investigated.
The caller was located inside the Walmart and put into police custody.
The 30-year-old from Beachville has been charged with public mischief.