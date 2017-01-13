

CTV Kitchener





Police officers visiting a home in Brantford in response to a 911 call ended up arresting the person who made the call.

It happened around 4 a.m. Friday, when police were called to a house on Dundas Street. No details were given for what they would encounter, other than that the caller wanted police to respond.

Nobody answered the door, so police went inside to make sure everything was OK.

A man was eventually found hiding in the basement of the home. Police say he was the man who had called 911 – and he also happened to be wanted on an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

The 40-year-old man was then taken into custody.