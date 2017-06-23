

CTV Kitchener





A 36-year-old man was arrested Thursday evening, after police said he was committing an indecent in a Kitchener park during a children’s soccer game.

Around 6:30 p.m., the man was observed masturbating in a park in the area of Homer Watson Boulevard.

Police said there were roughly 150 people in the park during the time of the incident, including children playing soccer.

Parents managed to restrain the man until police arrived on scene and arrested him.

The man’s name has not been released.