It has been dubbed one of the most anticipated games for university football fans in the region.

This year both the Laurier Golden Hawks and the Waterloo Warriors went into the season undefeated.

On Saturday, the teams took to the field for the 56th time.

"You still feel it after all those years. It's been 50 years or so,” said Paul Houston, a1996 Golden Hawks alum.

"This was our Super Bowl. Laurier -- Waterloo game. We always go pumped up for that game," said Mike Karagris, a1989 Warriors alum.

Last year’s Yates Cup Champs have historically dominated the Warriors and it showed in the first quarter as Laurier got on the board first.

The Warriors quickly answered back. They had a hot start, but the Golden Hawks soared away with the game in the end.

The final score was 71-24 for Laurier.





With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Brandon Rowe