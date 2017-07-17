

CTV Kitchener





Kitchener’s latest big lottery winner has big plans for her new fortune.

Tonya Mullett won $1 million in the June 28 Ontario 49 draw with a ticket she bought at Little Short Stop on Jamieson Parkway in Cambridge.

Mullett says that her oldest daughter’s reaction to the news was to exclaim that her tuition had been paid for.

Post-secondary education for her children is one of the things Mullett hopes to spend her winnings on, along with a new house and a new pickup truck. She says she will also invest some of the money.