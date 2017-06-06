

A Kitchener woman may be sent to prison for several years for her role in a child sex abuse case.

The Crown will be seeking a sentence of eight to 10 years for Sonya Lucas, who pleaded guilty Tuesday to invitation to sexual touching, making child pornography and possessing child pornography.

She was arrested as part of Project Links – a Hamilton Police investigation focused on a seven-year-old girl who had been advertised online for sexual services.

Lucas, 49, appeared in a Hamilton courtroom Tuesday. She admitted to inappropriately touching the girl, while at the same time taking video of two men sexually abusing her.

She had travelled to Hamilton with a Waterloo man named Rui DaSilva. DaSilva had responded to the Craiglist ad about the girl, and had hired Lucas as an escort.

Court heard that Lucas did not expect a girl to be involved in what they were doing in Hamilton – but did nothing to stop it, either.

Lucas, who has a prior conviction for sexually assaulting children, will be sentenced in September.

DaSilva pleaded guilty to various criminal offences in connection with the same investigation last month.

The case of the man accused of advertising the seven year old – her mother’s boyfriend – remains before the courts.