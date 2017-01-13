Featured
Kidnapping and manslaughter charges in London
Police say victim died from injuries after falling from a height in London
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 7:10AM EST
Eight London residents are facing charges in what police allege was a kidnapping that left a 24-year-old man dead.
Investigators say Matthew Perry died of injuries sustained in a fall from a height on January 6th, while another alleged kidnapping victim was not injured.
The eight men and women charged range in age from 28 to 47.
Police laid a total of 41 charges, including manslaughter, forcible confinement, kidnapping and assault.
