

The Canadian Press





Eight London residents are facing charges in what police allege was a kidnapping that left a 24-year-old man dead.

Investigators say Matthew Perry died of injuries sustained in a fall from a height on January 6th, while another alleged kidnapping victim was not injured.

The eight men and women charged range in age from 28 to 47.

Police laid a total of 41 charges, including manslaughter, forcible confinement, kidnapping and assault.