A 47-year-old woman was killed Monday morning when she was hit by a pickup truck while jogging.

Haldimand County OPP say it happened around 7:45 a.m. on Concession 5 near the community of Fisherville, about 10 kilometres south of Cayuga.

They say the Haldimand County woman was hit by an out-of-control pickup truck, and was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The 20-year-old woman driving the truck was also taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police say they’re still investigating the collision.