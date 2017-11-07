

After years of construction and preparation work: there’s now a tangible sign of light rail transit in Waterloo Region.

An Ion light rail vehicle was taken out of the Dutton Drive storage facility Tuesday morning and towed along a section of track in north Waterloo.

The train is on the tracks. LRT testing begins now. pic.twitter.com/gs4XcN7MY6 — Stu Gooden (@CTVStu) November 7, 2017

Although the vehicle was not running under its own power, towing it along the track was enough to determine whether the track had been installed with proper clearances, and things of that nature.

Several months of testing is required before the vehicles start carrying passengers. Passenger service along the 19-kilometre Ion route is expected to start next spring.

