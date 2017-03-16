Featured
Investigation underway after recreation vehicle destroyed by fire
A camper was destroyed by fire in Kitchener on March 16, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 11:15PM EDT
A camper was destroyed by fire in Kitchener Thursday night.
Firefighters were called to a parking lot on Victoria Street North just after 8 p.m.
The camper was quickly consumed by the flames.
Fire crews were unable to save the vehicle.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Air ambulance called in after construction injury
- Investigation underway after recreation vehicle destroyed by fire
- Roofing work causes fire at a Kitchener factory
- 20% tax on sugary drinks would save 13,000 lives, Waterloo study finds
- Sentencing date set for drunk driver in deadly crash on Highway 7/8