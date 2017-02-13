Featured
Increase in snowmobiling deaths prompts warning from police
A snowmobiler is shown in this archive photo from 2012 in East Montpelier, Vt. (Associated Press Archive Photo/Toby Talbot)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 13, 2017 1:21PM EST
Ontario Provincial Police are warning riders about the dangers of snowmobiling after a recent spate of deaths.
They say there have been 13 deaths this season compared to eight at the same time last year.
Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair says the deaths are due to rider behaviour.
Police have linked the deaths over the last two years to riding on unsafe ice, speeding, loss of control, alcohol use and driver inattention.
In one recent case, they say an 11-year-old girl died after her snowmobile collided with a transport truck as she tried to cross a major highway.
Police also say that last season's lower number of fatalities was due to a paucity of snow throughout the province.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.