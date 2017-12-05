Featured
Impaired driving blamed for pedestrian’s death
An OPP cruiser shown on October 17, 2014.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, December 5, 2017 10:55AM EST
One person was killed Saturday night when they were hit by a pickup truck on private property.
Grey County OPP say it happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. at a property on Grey County Road 12, north of Markdale in Grey Highlands.
Craig Hamilton, a 53-year-old Erin man who police say was a pedestrian in the area, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 22-year-old Erin man has been charged with impaired driving-related offences.