

CTV Kitchener





One person was killed Saturday night when they were hit by a pickup truck on private property.

Grey County OPP say it happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. at a property on Grey County Road 12, north of Markdale in Grey Highlands.

Craig Hamilton, a 53-year-old Erin man who police say was a pedestrian in the area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 22-year-old Erin man has been charged with impaired driving-related offences.