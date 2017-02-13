

CTV Kitchener





A man tried to run away from a police officer trying to arrest him for impaired driving, Huron County OPP say.

It happened shortly after noon Saturday, when a single-vehicle crash was reported to police.

According to a witness, a pickup truck had left the road and rolled over several times, ending up in a farmer’s field.

The witness told police that the driver had then got out of the truck and entered a nearby home.

Officers responded to St. Michael’s Road – about 25 kilometres southwest of Listowel, near the community of Cranbrook – and found that the truck was still in the field and the man was still in the home.

Police say the man was showing signs of impairment, and resisted arrest, but was taken into custody after a “short struggle.”

A 42-year-old man from Huron East is charged with impaired driving, resisting arrest and being unlawfully in a house, as well as other offences.

In addition to any punishment he may receive for those offences, he has lost his driver’s licence for 90 days.