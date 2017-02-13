Featured
Impaired driver rolled truck, then entered stranger’s house: OPP
(Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, February 13, 2017 5:26PM EST
A man tried to run away from a police officer trying to arrest him for impaired driving, Huron County OPP say.
It happened shortly after noon Saturday, when a single-vehicle crash was reported to police.
According to a witness, a pickup truck had left the road and rolled over several times, ending up in a farmer’s field.
The witness told police that the driver had then got out of the truck and entered a nearby home.
Officers responded to St. Michael’s Road – about 25 kilometres southwest of Listowel, near the community of Cranbrook – and found that the truck was still in the field and the man was still in the home.
Police say the man was showing signs of impairment, and resisted arrest, but was taken into custody after a “short struggle.”
A 42-year-old man from Huron East is charged with impaired driving, resisting arrest and being unlawfully in a house, as well as other offences.
In addition to any punishment he may receive for those offences, he has lost his driver’s licence for 90 days.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Bell Let's Talk Day inspires help for students at the University of Guelph
- Delays an issue for Waterloo Region's school buses in last school year
- Impaired driver rolled truck, then entered stranger’s house: OPP
- 'We're glad you’re our neighbour': Signs of support sprout in Elmira
- Listowel-area power outage affects more than 3,000 properties