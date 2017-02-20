

Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener





A St. George woman said she never imagined she would give birth to her first child in the bathroom of her home.

Crystal Beaumont–Delong knew she was pregnant, but with her due date still two days away, said she didn’t expect the special delivery that night.

Crystal said the early delivery was surprising because she hadn’t felt any contractions but it was where the baby was born that surprised the two the most.

"I just felt like I had to go to the washroom and my body just started pushing and contracting on its own and out she came," said Crystal.

Out she came, into the toilet.

"She screamed. She basically went ‘ow’ and I kind of saw something. I wasn't sure what,” said Crystal’s mother, Tina Beaumont–Delong.

“I went to go get the phone and hit 911 but I didn't have enough time to hit dial, and there, baby girl, we just had to grab her,” she explained.

Once the baby girl was out, Tina managed to dial for help.

“Our job primarily is a job where you really don’t know what you’re getting into,” said Rochelle Moreira, one of Waterloo Region paramedics that arrived on scene within minutes.

“Personally a call like that is one of the more scarier for a paramedic but again it’s also one of the more rewarding ones as well. We see a lot of death in our career and being able to be there first for a start of life is also amazing,” she said.

Luckily, the delivery went smoothly and there were no complications, Moreira added.

“We see a lot of negative in this job. We go to a lot of calls where it’s a lot of people’s worst day and you know, that day was their best day and we are so glad to be there for them and provide some good comfort and make sure that everyone was healthy in that situation,” said Cody Schwende, the other paramedic on duty that night.

The family, along with the new addition of baby Miranda, is doing well and want to acknowledge the team of people involved in helping that night.

“I really wish I could say thank you face to face, for saving my daughter and my granddaughter,” said Tina. “I really appreciate what these dispatch professionals do, like it was amazing.”



With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Leena Latafat