Two horses became spooked and broke free from the buggy they were pulling in Elmira Wednesday afternoon, police say.

After breaking free, one horse was hit by a car. The other horse was hit by a pickup truck.

The incident brought emergency crews to the intersection of Arthur Street and Listowel Road around 4:15 p.m.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the horse hit by the truck was seriously injured and was put down at the scene.

No people were hurt.

Police say they do not expect any charges to be laid.