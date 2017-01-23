

CTV Kitchener





Police are seeking witnesses to a road rage incident in south Kitchener which allegedly involved a gun.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, at the intersection of Block Line Road and Laurentian Drive.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, a 22-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene.

He faces charges of assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.