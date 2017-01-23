Featured
Gun seen during road rage incident in Kitchener
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 11:51AM EST
Police are seeking witnesses to a road rage incident in south Kitchener which allegedly involved a gun.
It happened around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, at the intersection of Block Line Road and Laurentian Drive.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, a 22-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene.
He faces charges of assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
Kitchener Weather Change city
3 °COvercast
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most popular stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10