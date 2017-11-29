

CTV Kitchener





A road in the Town of Erin was closed for several hours Wednesday after a tractor-trailer rollover.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Wellington Road 23, north of the Erin village centre near Wellington Road 22. The tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the collision.

According to Wellington County OPP, the truck’s driver lost control of the vehicle, at which point it rolled over and spilled its load of gravel into the ditch.

The driver was not injured, although police say they may face charges. Investigators want to hear from any witnesses to the crash.

The road remained closed as of 2:15 p.m.