A Kitchener man is facing charges of robbery and other offences in connection with a break-in at a Guelph home.

Guelph police say the break-in occurred early Saturday morning at a home on Downey Road.

A man allegedly forced his way into the home and assaulted the person inside, who police say he knew prior to the attack.

A police dog eventually found the man in a stream below an overpass.

The 27-year-old man has been charged with robbery, breaking and entering, unlawfully being in a home, mischief, overcoming resistance while committing a criminal offence and breaching court orders.