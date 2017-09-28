Featured
Man seen performing indecent act at mall
Stone Road Mall in Guelph is pictured on Tuesday, June 30, 2015.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, September 28, 2017 2:27PM EDT
A man seen performing an indecent act in a store at Stone Road Mall was later arrested at his home, police say.
The man’s act was allegedly captured by a security camera Wednesday afternoon.
Guelph police say they were able to identify the man, and tracked him down at his home later in the day.
The 43-year-old man faces one charge of performing an indecent act.