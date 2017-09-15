

CTV Kitchener





New sex assault charges have been laid against a Guelph teacher.

Police began investigating allegations made against Brian Hathway on September 8.

On Monday, the 49-year-old teacher was arrested and charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation and obtain sexual services for consideration with a child under the age of 18.

Police say new victims have come forward and as a result, Hathway was given five additional charges: two counts of sexual assault and obtain sexual services for consideration, and one count of procuring.

Investigators say the incidents date back to 2009.

Hathway has been teaching at College Heights Secondary School since 2003. The Upper Grand District School Board says he was removed from his position during the investigation and are offering counselling and support to students and staff members.