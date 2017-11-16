

CTV Kitchener





Be aware: It’s flu season.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health says the region has seen its first lab-confirmed case of influenza on the season, as a Guelph resident has tested positive for the virus.

The health unit says everyone over the age of six months should get the flu shot as their best way of protecting themselves and others from the virus.

Young children, seniors and people with underlying medical conditions are considered more at-risk for influenza than other people.

Flu shots can be obtained through the health unit, as well as family doctors and many pharmacies.

Waterloo Region has already seen several confirmed cases of influenza this fall.