Auto theft became a much bigger problem in Guelph in 2016, a new report says.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says there was a 49 per cent increase in reports of stolen cars in the city between 2015 and 2016.

The next-largest increase in Canada was seen in Windsor, where there were 14 per cent more reports than there had been one year earlier.

Overall, the number of auto thefts reported in Ontario rose by one per cent year-over-year.

According to the report, the most common vehicles to be reported stolen were 2016 Toyota 4Runner SUVs, followed by 2015 4Runners and 2006 Chevrolet Tahoes and GMC Yukons.