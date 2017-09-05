Featured
Charge laid in head-on crash near Floradale
Careless driving was blamed for a two-vehicle crash at Floradale Road and Yatton Side Road.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, September 5, 2017 11:53AM EDT
An SUV driver has been charged with careless driving following a head-on crash involving a pickup truck.
The crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. Monday at Floradale Road and Yatton Side Road, north of Floradale and east of Conestogo Lake.
Both vehicles received significant damage.
Although one of the vehicles had several people including multiple children in it, no serious injuries were reported.