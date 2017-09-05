

CTV Kitchener





An SUV driver has been charged with careless driving following a head-on crash involving a pickup truck.

The crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. Monday at Floradale Road and Yatton Side Road, north of Floradale and east of Conestogo Lake.

Both vehicles received significant damage.

Although one of the vehicles had several people including multiple children in it, no serious injuries were reported.