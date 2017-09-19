

CTV Kitchener





An air ambulance landed in Fergus Tuesday after a bus fell on a man who was working on it.

The incident brought emergency crews to a business on Glengarry Crescent around 1:15 p.m.

Wellington County OPP say the 25-year-old man had been doing work on the bus at the business when it fell on him. He was airlifted to an out-of-town hospital with critical injuries to his legs.

As the incident is considered a workplace injury, the Ministry of Labour has been notified.