Police are investigating after one person was found dead at Puslinch Lake.

Emergency crews were first called to the lake late Monday morning in response to the discovery of an empty boat in the water.

Crews were then flagged down by a bystander who reported seeing a body floating in the water. The body was located and brought to shore.

Information on the identity of the person and the cause of their death were not immediately available.

More details to come.