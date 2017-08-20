

The Canadian Press





People looking to rent in the Royal City should be aware of a new scam.

Properties are being listed for rent but it’s really a scheme to steal your money.

Guelph Police say scammers are posting fake online classified ads.

Often these properties are in a desirable location and are listed at a bargain rate.

Renters are told to send the first and last month’s rent and sometimes a security deposit by money service, email transfer or bank wire.

The renters never receive keys to the property. Sometimes they’re told the property is no longer available to rent.

Police have this advice for renters:

Schedule a showing before renting and check it out in person

Request a lease or contract and review it thoroughly

Check multiple classified listings to confirm the rental is not a duplicate ad

Do not send money to strangers

If it seems too good to be true, it probably is

Anyone who may a victim of this scam is asked to contact Guelph Police at 519-824-1212, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 and report it to www.antifraudcentre.ca.