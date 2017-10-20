

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Plans for another massive high-rise development in downtown Kitchener have been made public.

The former Huck glove factory at 120 Victoria Street South has been sold to a group of investors including Momentum Developments, The Zehr Group and Toronto-based private equity firm KingSett Capital for an undisclosed price.

The property’s new owners say they will redevelop the factory itself, while also adding on more commercial space and building a 23-storey condo tower.

All told, it will feature approximately 300 residential units, as well as 130,000 square feet of office space and 11,000 square feet of retail space over six floors.

In a press release, Momentum principal Brian Prudham said he expects the development to “transfor the west end of the Innovation District.”

Momentum is also working on One Hundred, a two-tower condo development on the same block, and the Charlie West tower elsewhere in downtown Kitchener.