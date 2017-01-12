Featured
Feds putting $32.6M toward new engineering building at UW
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 4:45PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 6:55PM EST
A seven-storey, 240,000-square-foot building at the University of Waterloo dedicated to engineering will be ready to go by the spring of 2018.
The building has been under construction for some time, but the project got a big boost Thursday as the federal government announced it will put $32.6 million toward the construction.
It will be used to research everything from machine intelligence to autonomous vehicles to wearable biomedical devices as the home of the school’s biomedical and mechatronics engineering programs.
Pearl Sullivan, the school’s dean of engineering, says Engineering 7 will help Waterloo “be able to fulfill its vision to engineer the future.”
Once complete, it will be one of the largest buildings on Waterloo’s campus.
The total cost of the construction project is pegged at $88 million. Funds are being raised from school alumni and the private sector.
Photos
Construction on the Engineering 7 building at the University of Waterloo is pictured on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- 5 things to know about changes coming to Grand River Transit
- Daddy-daughter duets from Mount Forest shared around the world
- Horses running loose briefly shut eastbound lanes of Highway 401
- Aggregate Waterloo Region house prices rose by 13% in 2016: Royal LePage
- Feds putting $32.6M toward new engineering building at UW
Kitchener Weather Change city
-1 °COvercast
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most popular stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10