

CTV Kitchener





Two people are dead after a plane crashed in Gravenhurst.

Investigators were on the scene Friday evening trying to determine the cause of the crash.

Witnesses say it appeared as though the plane fell out of the sky.

Pieces of the small plane were scattered along the road near the Muskoka airport.

Highway 11, one of the main highways in and out of cottage country, was closed.

Drivers were stuck for several hours while the investigation continued.