

Jennifer Wagner, CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge family is grateful for their safety after a fire in their home Sunday afternoon.

Officials believe the fire started in a car that was parked in the garage. It’s thought the fire spread from the garage to the inside of the home through an open door.

When the family realized there was a fire, homeowner Malik Awan says he and his family raced outside.

They all made it out safely.

"My kids, my brother, my family, my wife; I'm very thankful to God. It was a terrible day of my life," Awan said.

Officials say one person was treated for smoke inhalation and another suffered burns, but no one went to hospital.

"I believe they were all in the house at the time of the fire. They all exited safely," said Platoon Chief Mike Pauzeof the Cambridge Fire Department.

When emergency crews arrived smoke and flames were visible through the roof of the garage.

The fire caused significant damage. The car was destroyed, and items inside were melted and burned.

Ventilation holes had to be cut through the roof to help bring the fire under control.

The inside of the home was also seriously damaged.

“I don't know, I'm not an expert but it's all like… the walls are black and things are melted," Awan said.

Awan is grateful for the help his neighbours gave to the family in the minutes after the fire, including giving shoes and clothing to his children.

“It was a rough day. We’ve been in contact with insurance but still we have no place to live. Temporarily we are staying with friends.”

The family doesn’t know how long it will take to either get temporary housing, or to get back into their home as soon as possible.

"Hopefully like you know tomorrow insurance will show up and hopefully everything will be fine and I hope soon I will be back in my house," Awan said.

Damage is estimated to be $500,000.

With reporting by Allison Tanner.