

CTV Kitchener





A woman who worked as a nurse for nearly two years without having the proper qualifications has been sentenced to 12 months of probation.

Laura Erskine pleaded guilty to fraud in June after working at the Park Lane Terrace long-term care home in Paris.

A CTV News investigation revealed that Erskine graduated from the nursing program at Conestoga College but never registered with the College of Nurses of Ontario.

Court heard that Erskine provided a fake registration letter to Park Lane management.

Erskine has never offered an explanation for why she didn’t register with the college.