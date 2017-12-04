

CTV Kitchener





Fairway Road was closed to traffic in one direction Monday afternoon following a single-vehicle collision.

The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m., in front of Fairview Park Mall.

The car involved in the crash appeared to have significant front-end damage. It was not immediately clear if its driver was injured.

The crash left the pole partially severed. A hydro crew was brought in for cleanup.

All westbound lanes of Fairway were closed to vehicles as of 1:15 p.m.