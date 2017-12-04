Featured
Fairway Road partially closed after car hits hydro pole
A car hit a hydro pole on Fairway Road near the Highway 8 ramps on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, December 4, 2017 1:24PM EST
Fairway Road was closed to traffic in one direction Monday afternoon following a single-vehicle collision.
The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m., in front of Fairview Park Mall.
The car involved in the crash appeared to have significant front-end damage. It was not immediately clear if its driver was injured.
The crash left the pole partially severed. A hydro crew was brought in for cleanup.
All westbound lanes of Fairway were closed to vehicles as of 1:15 p.m.