Thieves broke into a diner in Brant county in the early hours on Oct. 3 and managed to steal an ATM, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Police said called to The Stop 53 on Colborne Street at approximately 5:00 a.m. for the report of to a break and enter.

The suspects smashed a glass door to gain entry into the restaurants. Police said the thieves did ‘extensive damage’ to the building in the process.

Police did not provide an estimated cost of damage.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call County of Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122.