Explosion at Waterloo home causes garage doors to be blown out
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, October 29, 2017 3:12PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 29, 2017 6:11PM EDT
One man was taken to hospital following an explosion in the garage of a home in Waterloo on Sunday.
Fire officials said that when they arrived to the home on Grange Crescent there was no fire.
Explosion this morning at house in Waterloo, blew out garage door & patio doors. Cause still under investigation pic.twitter.com/4MRF4fddA6— Tina Yazdani (@TinaYazdani) October 29, 2017
The damage was contained mostly to the garage.
“We would like to remind everybody, if we can, to make sure they keep all pressurized gas cylinders outside. Propane tanks, butane tanks, everything should be stored outside,” said Colin Mickie, platoon chief with Waterloo Fire Rescue.
“This is fairly rare. It does happen.”
The Ontario Fire Marshall was called in and is assisting in the investigation.
With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Tina Yazdani.