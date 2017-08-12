

The Canadian Press





On Saturday afternoon, Environment Canada confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southwestern Ontario Friday night.

The damage assessment team confirmed an EF-0 tornado with maximum winds of 130 kilometres per hour hit Leamington around 5:40 p.m.

A couple of hours later, at about 7:30 p.m. , an EF-2 tornado touched down near Hawkesville, producing winds estimated at 180km/h.

Environment Canada said the tornado moved from west to east across Hawkesville and then just south of Elmira toward the village of Maryhill.



(Source: Nate Leis‏/ Twitter)

“Farm buildings and sheds were damaged with one anchored shed completely destroyed. Farm equipment weighing over a ton was knocked over including a fork lift, a metal press and a grain drill,” Environment Canada said in an email to CTV.

It also said power lines were snapped and continuous lightning was associated with the twister.

Environment Canada estimated the track to be about 5 km.

There were no injuries reported from either tornado, according to Environment Canada.

Earlier, meteorologist Rob Kuhn said if these two tornadoes were confirmed, it would bring the count this year up to nine in southwestern Ontario.

He said the region typically sees about 14 tornadoes in a year.

Debris scattered through fields and crops destroyed in areas near Hawkesville. Environment Canada investigating possible tornado. pic.twitter.com/boPxoUX230 — Marc Venema (@MarcVenemaCTV) August 12, 2017