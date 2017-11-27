

Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener





Motorists on the 401 could see flames coming from a home in Puslinch on Monday morning.

Fire officials were alerted to the house fire on Ellis Road around 2:30 a.m.

As a result of the fire, Ellis Road between Towline Road and Wellington Road 32 was closed. It is expected to reopen around 8 a.m.



Crews are actively working to put out a fire on Ellis Road. @CTVKitchener @KristaSimpson pic.twitter.com/GkEgm8PMHo — Marta Czurylowicz (@martaczurCTV) November 27, 2017

Officials on scene said no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

A damage estimate could not be provided and there is no word yet on what caused the fire.

Ontario Provincial Police said the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

The investigation is continuing.