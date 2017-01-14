Featured
Drug investigation brings police to Kitchener neighbourhood
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen on Fairview Avenue in Kitchener on Friday, Jan. 14, 2017.
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, January 14, 2017 12:41PM EST
Police officers executed a search warrant Friday at a home east of downtown Kitchener.
Officers were seen working at the property on Fairview Avenue, near King Street and Stirling Avenue, well into the evening.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, the activity was part of a drug-related investigation and connected to an arrest made Thursday night.
Further details were not provided.
