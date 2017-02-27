Featured
Driver charged after SUV hits mother and toddler
Police could not confirm if weather conditions played a role in the crash.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 1:22PM EST
Charges have been laid in connection with a collision which sent a woman and her three-year-old daughter to hospital.
The mother and daughter were crossing the intersection of Commonwealth Street and Max Becker Drive in south Kitchener around 7 p.m. Saturday when they were hit by an SUV.
Both of them were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Waterloo Regional Police said Monday that a 43-year-old Kitchener woman is facing charges of careless driving and failing to yield to a pedestrian.
Police are still investigating the collision and want to hear from any witnesses.
