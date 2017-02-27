

CTV Kitchener





Charges have been laid in connection with a collision which sent a woman and her three-year-old daughter to hospital.

The mother and daughter were crossing the intersection of Commonwealth Street and Max Becker Drive in south Kitchener around 7 p.m. Saturday when they were hit by an SUV.

Both of them were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Waterloo Regional Police said Monday that a 43-year-old Kitchener woman is facing charges of careless driving and failing to yield to a pedestrian.

Police are still investigating the collision and want to hear from any witnesses.