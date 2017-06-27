

CTV Kitchener





A man who passersby believed had died in a car crash in Simcoe was actually alive but impaired by drugs, police say.

The crash occurred Friday evening on Colborne Street South. According to Norfolk County OPP, a vehicle had hit a trailer that was parked at the side of the road.

The driver was pulled out of the vehicle and given First Aid treatment by bystanders.

Paramedics arrived, determined that the man was in fact alive and took him to hospital for treatment.

The 26-year-old Norfolk County man was later charged with drug-impaired driving.