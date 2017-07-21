

CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating after a pet dog was found dead in a laneway in Sauble Beach, having been shot.

According to Bruce Peninsula OPP, the dog had been let outside to relieve itself around 11:30 p.m. Thursday from its home on Jewel Bridge Road.

After a few minutes passed without the dog returning home, its owner went to look for it.

The dog, a 13-year-old terrier/Chihuahua mix, was found dead. Police say it had been shot in the chest with a small-calibre firearm.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the OP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.