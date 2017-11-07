

CTV Kitchener





A 155-year-old building at one of Kitchener’s most prominent intersections may be getting a new lease on life.

The former American Hotel at King and Queen streets, which has largely been vacant in recent years, has been sold to OHM Development Group out of Guelph.

OHM is planning to redevelop the building into luxury condos with a high-end grocery store in the ground floor.

The developer has submitted a request to the city to demolish most of the existing building.

Kitchener’s heritage committee dealt with the issue Tuesday, saying it wants more information about the developer’s plans before it signs off on them.