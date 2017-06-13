Featured
Crash in Kitchener sends scooter driver to hospital
A scooter driver was taken to hospital after his vehicle and a car collided on Wellington Street in Kitchener. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017 5:59PM EDT
One person was taken to hospital Tuesday evening following a collision in Kitchener’s north end.
The crash occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Wellington Street.
It involved a car and a scooter. Authorities at the scene said that the driver of the scooter was hospitalized with unknown injuries.
Wellington was closed between King Street and Moore Avenue into the 6 p.m. hour.
Information regarding the cause of the crash was not immediately available.
