One person was taken to hospital Tuesday evening following a collision in Kitchener’s north end.

The crash occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Wellington Street.

It involved a car and a scooter. Authorities at the scene said that the driver of the scooter was hospitalized with unknown injuries.

Wellington was closed between King Street and Moore Avenue into the 6 p.m. hour.

Information regarding the cause of the crash was not immediately available.