A wide swath of south Kitchener was left without electricity Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle hit a hydro pole and separated it from its base.

The two-vehicle crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Fischer-Hallman Road at Plains Road. No serious injuries were reported.

Nearly 700 properties were in the dark south of Huron Road and Pioneer Drive due to the crash. According to Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro, power was restored to almost all of them shortly after 4 p.m.

Fischer-Hallman was expected to remain closed in the area through the afternoon rush.