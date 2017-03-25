Featured
Charges laid in crash which killed 17-year-old girl
Bethany Blanchard, 17, was killed in a collision in Huron County on Tuesday, Dec. 6. 2016. (Facebook)
Published Saturday, March 25, 2017 12:17PM EDT
A car that crashed while driving on a highway in Huron County, killing a teenage passenger in the process, was not fit to be on the road.
In addition, Huron County OPP say, the man operating the car was driving carelessly and had a suspended driver’s licence at the time.
Bethany Blanchard, 17, was killed in the Dec. 6, 2016, crash.
She was the only passenger in the vehicle as it made its way along Highway 4 near the community of Vanastra, south of Clinton.
Police say the car went onto a gravel shoulder to pass multiple vehicles that were stopped, then lost control and ended up hitting an armoured truck that was travelling in the opposite direction.
The 19-year-old Goderich man driving the vehicle has been charged with careless driving and driving while under suspension.
The vehicle’s registered owner – a 19-year-old man from Central Huron – has been charged with permitting the operation of an unsafe vehicle.
