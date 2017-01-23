Featured
CEW, other weapons, ammo seized from Cambridge home
Waterloo Regional Police say these items were seized from an elderly man's home by officers investigating a series of suspicious door-knockings in Cambridge. (Waterloo Regional Police)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 10:50AM EST
A report of a strange man knocking on doors in central Cambridge led to an arrest and a weapons seizure, Waterloo Regional Police say.
Police were called to the area of Elmwood Avenue, near Hespeler and Avenue roads, around 5 a.m. Saturday after hearing about a person walking up to homes and knocking on their doors.
The investigation led police to a different home, where one man was placed under arrest. He now faces a number of charges relating to illegal possession of weapons.
A conducted energy weapon was allegedly seized from the man’s home, along with multiple guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and other items.
Police described the man taken into custody as “elderly,” but did not release his exact age.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
Kitchener Weather Change city
3 °COvercast
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most popular stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10