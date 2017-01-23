

CTV Kitchener





A report of a strange man knocking on doors in central Cambridge led to an arrest and a weapons seizure, Waterloo Regional Police say.

Police were called to the area of Elmwood Avenue, near Hespeler and Avenue roads, around 5 a.m. Saturday after hearing about a person walking up to homes and knocking on their doors.

The investigation led police to a different home, where one man was placed under arrest. He now faces a number of charges relating to illegal possession of weapons.

A conducted energy weapon was allegedly seized from the man’s home, along with multiple guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and other items.

Police described the man taken into custody as “elderly,” but did not release his exact age.