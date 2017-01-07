

Nadia Matos, The Canadian Press





Starting Monday Cami Automotive in Ingersoll will begin production of the newest model of the Chevrolet Equinox.



When production of the current Equinox and its GM twin shifted to Ingersoll, it boosted unionized employment numbers to nearly three-thousand, the highest level ever.



Union president of Unifor Local 88, Dan Borthwick says hundreds more jobs were added for this next generation of production.



“Hopefully if this model is a success story, there would be a need for increase in production. Which would lead to further hiring," says Borthwick.



Cami will also continue to produce the older model, because of a broad full of fleet requests.



“Optimism is high right now we are coming off a great model with the current Equinox and Terrain and everything is pointing towards the success of a new next generation Equinox so we are not foreseeing and downturn at this point,” adds Borthwick.



All the extra work means a Saturday shift will again be added, starting in late February or March.