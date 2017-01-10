

CTV Kitchener





A collision between a car and a tractor near Listowel left three people in hospital.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. Monday, on Line 86 west of Listowel.

Perth County OPP say the most serious injuries were suffered by the driver of the car, a 59-year-old woman from Cambridge.

Her 43-year-old passenger, a North Huron resident, was taken to hospital with minor injuries, as was the 60-year-old man driving the tractor.

Police are still investigating the collision.